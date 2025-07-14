Muscat: Reinforcing its strategic commitment to national development and sustainable tourism, Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with “Oman Balloons,” becoming the exclusive banking sponsor of the Sultanate’s first national hot air balloon initiative. This partnership underscores the bank’s unwavering focus on going beyond banking—supporting innovative ventures that align with Oman Vision 2040 and contribute to in-country value creation.

The signing ceremony was held at Sohar International’s headquarter in AL Khuwair, with the MoU signed by Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government & Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, and Mr. Salim Sultan Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Balloons. The project is set to launch in October from Bidiyah in the Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, offering a pioneering aerial tourism experience that showcases Oman’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “At Sohar International, we are proud to be the exclusive financial partner of the ‘Oman Balloons’ project—an initiative that not only positions Oman as a regional leader in aerial tourism but also reflects our broader vision of enabling innovative and high-impact national projects. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting economic diversification, empowering Omani talent, and fostering public-private collaboration, all in alignment with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Salim Sultan Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Balloons, stated: “We are proud to partner with Sohar International—one of the first institutions to believe in the vision of ‘Oman Balloons’ and support it from the outset. This exclusive sponsorship marks a key milestone in the project, providing not only financial support but also strategic value that will accelerate our progress.”

The experience will feature a dedicated reception and briefing lounge, a cultural exhibition of traditional Omani handicrafts and souvenirs, and a ceremonial end-of-tour certificate and photo opportunity for participants. This national initiative is developed in collaboration with “Basha Balloon,” Europe’s second-largest balloon operator and a trusted name in aerial safety

In a first-of-its-kind milestone, Sohar International will operate its own dedicated hot air balloon—branded with the bank’s identity—making it the first commercial brand to fly across the Sultanate’s skies. The initiative is also aligned with the bank’s social responsibility agenda, creating new employment opportunities, empowering local SMEs, and channeling a share of the operational revenue toward environmental preservation. This positions Sohar International as a strong advocate of ESG practices within the tourism sector. This partnership represents a model for how the private sector can play an active role in enhancing Oman’s global appeal, stimulating tourism, and driving inclusive, sustainable development. Through initiatives like this, Sohar International continues to deliver on its strategic priorities while supporting the long-term prosperity of the nation.

About Sohar International

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.