Tenable, the Exposure Management company, today confirmed its participation at GISEC Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 - 8 May. From booth C175 in Hall 5 Tenable will showcase its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform - the world’s only AI-powered exposure management software.

Effective exposure management requires a unified view of the entire attack surface, allowing security teams to detect toxic risk combinations, identify attack path choke points and prioritise weaknesses based on their true impact on the organisation. Tenable One radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organisations to isolate and eradicate priority cyber exposures from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between.

“Over the past seven years, Tenable has undergone a significant strategic evolution,

methodically expanding its capabilities across Identity Security, Cloud Security, Operational

Technology (OT), Attack Path Analysis and Exposure Analytics,” said Maher Jadallah, Vice President, Middle East & North Africa, Tenable. “Scattered products and siloed views have left organisations struggling to hold back threats across a fragmented attack surface. We know the war against cyber risk can be won with holistic security strategies and solutions. At GISEC we’ll be showing organisations how they can regain control of their environments to reduce their risk and end their exposures."