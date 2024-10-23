Dubai, Cairo - Knight Frank MENA is delighted to announce the appointment of Omar Hazem as a Partner and Head of Occupier & Landlord Strategy and Solutions in Egypt. With over 10 years of experience in the corporate real estate sector, Omar brings a wealth of expertise in managing complex portfolios, delivering strategic real estate solutions, and driving value for occupiers and landlords across the region.

Omar holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS). His key areas of expertise include corporate real estate, serviced offices, industrial and logistics, and retail sectors.

Prior to joining Knight Frank, Omar held several senior roles at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) in Egypt, including Head of Offices and Business Space and Head of Tenant Representation. He also served as Manager of Tenant Representation, where he further developed his expertise in advising clients on their real estate needs. Additionally, he worked as an Analyst and Senior Analyst in Retail & Portfolio Management, where he built a solid foundation in corporate real estate consultancy.

Omar spent some time seconded to a major financial institution in Egypt, where he deepened his understanding of the operational aspects of the corporate real estate cycle, shaping and maintaining the client's portfolio through close collaboration with commercial and business teams. His consulting experience extends to working with landlords and developers on optimising real estate assets, creating the ideal tenant mix, and conducting financial projections.

James Hodgetts, Partner - Occupier Strategy and Solutions, MEA commented: "We are excited to welcome Omar to our growing team. His track record, particularly in leading major transactions and advising on portfolio strategies, aligns perfectly with Knight Frank's commitment to delivering exceptional service. His deep understanding of both the local market and the needs of corporate occupiers will enhance our ability to provide innovative, tailored solutions to our clients."

Commenting on his appointment, Omar said: "I’m thrilled to join Knight Frank, a global leader in real estate consulting. This is an exciting time for the Egyptian market, and I look forward to bringing my experience to support our clients in navigating their real estate challenges, optimising portfolios, and driving long-term value. I’m eager to work with such a dynamic team and contribute to the firm’s continued growth."

The addition of Omar Hazem to Knight Frank’s team underscores the firm’s strategic focus on expanding its occupier and landlord services across the Middle East, further strengthening its position as a leader in the region’s dynamic real estate market.