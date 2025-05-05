Zain KSA, a leading telecommunications and digital services provider, announced that its Board of Directors, elected by the Ordinary General Assembly held on April 24, 2025, for a new four-year term, has appointed Eng. Abdullah bin Fahad Al-Fares as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi as Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Chairman, Eng. Abdullah bin Fahad Al-Fares, is a national economic leader with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, having worked in several fields, most notably strategic management, transformation, and governance. He currently serves as Undersecretary for Strategy and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. He has also held several leadership positions throughout his career, including Chief Strategy Officer at a Public Investment Fund company and Deputy Governor for Strategy at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority. Al-Fares holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Prince Sultan University and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from King Saud University.

Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi is a prominent leader in the ICT sector in the Middle East and Africa, currently serving as Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of Zain Group as well as a member of the Board of Directors at several regional and international companies operating in the financial and industrial sectors, including the Chairmanship of the Board of Directors at Boursa Kuwait. Al-Kharafi holds an MBA degree from the London Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kuwait University.