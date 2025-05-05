Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Elvira Jain, founder and CEO of Maison Ellyse, is solidifying her position as a leading figure in the public relations industry, steering her Dubai-based agency to new heights. Specializing in fashion, wellness, beauty, hospitality, F&B, and aesthetic medicine, Maison Ellyse has built a strong reputation for delivering strategic communications grounded in authenticity and impact.

Under Jain’s leadership, the agency has cultivated a diverse client portfolio featuring names such as Leto Café, Solomia Home, and Aesthetics by Kings Collage London-Dubai, among others. Since its inception, Maison Ellyse has positioned itself as a trusted partner for regional and international brands seeking to connect with audiences through meaningful storytelling.

Jain’s journey to PR leadership is backed by nearly a decade of experience as an international model, having worked for fashion houses including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace across Milan, Paris, and New York. Combining this creative background with an MBA in finance, she brings a strategic, business-driven approach to public relations.

“I always knew I would create something impactful,” Jain said. “Modeling gave me perspective, but I wanted to shape the message, not just be part of it.”

Guided by principles of emotional intelligence, strategic creativity, and authentic communication, Maison Ellyse has carved a distinct identity within the competitive PR landscape. Jain credits much of the agency’s success to her dedicated team and the network of relationships she has cultivated over 15 years.

“You can have the vision, but without a strong, hardworking team, it’s impossible to grow,” she added. “Relationships matter.”

Balancing her roles as a wife, mother of two, and full-time CEO, Jain exemplifies a modern leadership model rooted in intention, discipline, and focus. “Time is my most valuable resource,” she said. “Success across roles comes from staying focused and being intentional with every moment.”

Looking to the future, Jain plans to expand Maison Ellyse’s presence both regionally and internationally, while launching initiatives aimed at nurturing emerging talent within the communications industry.

From the world’s top catwalks to leading a thriving PR agency, Elvira Jain’s career reflects a powerful blend of creativity, discipline, and vision, qualities that continue to drive Maison Ellyse’s success.