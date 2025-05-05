United Arab Emirates: Reinforcing its strategic roadmap for sustainable growth in the Middle East, Basatne Group has appointed Mohammad Sleiman as Chief Executive Officer of Basatne Group MENA. This pivotal leadership transition marks a new chapter for the Group as it consolidates its regional footprint across operations, circular technology, data analytics, and fintech. Under Sleiman’s leadership, Basatne MENA will drive integrated growth, accelerate innovation, and advance the Group’s commitment to building a greener, tech-enabled future for the region.

With the UAE and wider GCC governments advancing national strategies focused on green technology and circular economy innovation, Basatne’s leadership alignment reflects a proactive approach to capitalizing on regional momentum. Sleiman’s appointment positions the Group at the forefront of this transformation.

As the Founder and former CEO of Cartlow, Sleiman has already made a measurable impact on the circular economy landscape. Under his direction, Cartlow enabled the recirculation of millions of devices to both consumers and businesses, helping partners recover over AED 1 billion in resale value while preventing more than 30,000 tons of potential e-waste, the equivalent of offsetting 57,000 tons of CO₂ emissions.

His pioneering work in integrating fintech-powered trade-in models, AI-led diagnostics, and reverse logistics has set a new benchmark for sustainability-driven innovation in the MENA region. His vision closely aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ESG goals.

“Mohammad has been instrumental in shaping the circular economy narrative in the region,” said Ammar Aboulnasr, Founder and Global CEO of Basatne Group. “His ability to innovate, execute, and scale has not only created tangible impact through Cartlow, but has also laid the foundation for broader transformation. His leadership is exactly what we need to unify our operations and lead the charge toward a more sustainable regional economy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mohammad Sleiman said: “I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time, as circularity transitions from concept to concrete action. This next chapter is about scaling execution. We’re bringing together a dynamic ecosystem of circular tech, fintech, and data analytics to solve real-world challenges. I’m excited to work with our teams and partners to shape a future where circularity drives both economic value and measurable environmental impact.”

This appointment comes as regional governments double down on climate action, sustainable infrastructure, and digital transformation. With the UAE targeting Net Zero by 2050 and Saudi Arabia advancing its Vision 2030 objectives, Basatne Group’s integrated approach is strongly aligned with national ambitions to build greener, more resilient economies.

About Basatne

Basatne is a global leader in circular technology, sustainable trade solutions, and reverse logistics, dedicated to reshaping the future of commerce. Through proprietary platforms, advanced logistics, and strategic partnerships, Basatne extends product lifecycles, reduces environmental impact, and optimizes global supply chains. Operating across six continents, Basatne is committed to delivering smarter, more responsible trade solutions while driving innovation in the circular economy.