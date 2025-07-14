Dubai – Coface announces the appointment of Mohamad Jomaa as CEO/Country Manager for subregionGCC and Egypt.

Mohamad is based in Dubai and will report directly to Ernesto De Martinis, Region CEO Mediterranean Africa.

Sandrine Sarikey, Country Manager for the United Arab Emirates, and Noaman Ashour, Country Manager for Egypt, will report to Mohamad.

Prior to this appointment, Mohamad was based in the U.S.A and served as Chief Operating Officer for the North America Region. He joined Coface Canada in 2014 and served as Chief Commercial Officer and later on Country Manager, Canada.

Mohamad brings over 22 years of international expertise in Trade Credit Insurance, risk management, and international trade. He has also served on several industry boards, including the Receivables Insurance Association of Canada.

His expertise will support Coface’s growth in the Gulf Countries and Egypt by driving the development of our multichannel strategy and strengthening our local partnerships.

About COFACE: FOR TRADE

As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for more than 75 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.

Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets with a full range of solutions: Trade Credit Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.

Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.

In 2024, Coface employed ~5,236 people and registered a turnover of €1.84 billion.

www.coface.com

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

