Appointment effective January 1, 2026; transition follows SooHang Chang’s move to President & CEO of Kia Europe.

Leadership change underscores Kia’s commitment to strengthening competitiveness and customer experience across the region.

Dubai/Seoul – Kia Corporation has announced that Hoo Gon Kim will assume the role of President of Kia Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective January 1, 2026. Hoo Gon Kim succeeds SooHang Chang, who will take on the position of President and CEO of Kia Europe. The appointment reflects Kia’s continued focus on strengthening its position and building sustainable, long-term growth across the MEA region.

Kim brings nearly three decades of global experience at Kia, having held senior leadership roles across Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe, as well as key assignments supporting Kia’s global operations including vehicle assembly operation (CKD).

Throughout his career, he has played a central role in driving market expansion, strengthening operational performance, and spearheaded the rollout of new technologies and business models across varied regional environments. His broad international exposure and deep understanding of complex, multi-market operations position him well to lead Kia’s next phase of growth in MEA.

In his new role, Kim will focus on enhancing support for Kia’s key regional partners and building long-term growth capabilities across the MEA region, catering to the diverse consumer preferences through various product lineups. “I am honored to take on this role at a pivotal time for Kia Middle East and Africa,” said Hoo Gon Kim. “The region presents significant opportunity, and together with our partners, we will focus on delivering innovative mobility solutions, strengthening customer experience, and driving sustainable growth aligned with Kia’s vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.”

Kia also expressed its sincere appreciation to SooHang Chang for his leadership and dedication as President of Kia Middle East & Africa. During his tenure, Chang played a key role in strengthening Kia’s regional foundations and competitiveness, advancing strategic priorities through the expansion of both ICE and EV line-ups to meet the diverse needs of customers across the region. The leadership transition reflects Kia’s strategic focus on reinforcing global capability and advancing growth across its core international markets.

