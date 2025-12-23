Dubai, UAE: Danfoss has announced the appointment of Alexander Abrass as Climate Solutions Shared Sales Senior Director for Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa (TMA), effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds Ziad Al-Bawaliz, who will leave Danfoss after 13 years with the company to pursue the next chapter of his career.

Ziad Al-Bawaliz has played a key role in strengthening Danfoss’ commercial presence across the region, driving long-term customer partnerships and accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. Under his leadership, the Climate Solutions Shared Sales organization advanced several strategic initiatives that reinforced Danfoss’ position as a trusted partner for decarbonization and efficiency in the region.

Commenting on the transition, Ziad Al-Bawaliz said: "It has been a privilege to lead Danfoss in such a dynamic and fast-evolving region. I am grateful to our customers, partners and colleagues for their trust and collaboration over the years. I am confident that Alexander’s experience and leadership will continue to drive strong results for the region."

Alexander Abrass returns to the region with deep local and international experience. Prior to relocating to Denmark in 2021 to take on a global role, he spent six years in the Middle East as Senior Sales Director for the Cooling Division, where he led commercial growth and market development across MENA. His strong understanding of regional markets and customer needs positions him well to lead the organization forward.

"I am honored to take on this role and to build on the strong foundation established by Ziad. The region plays a critical role in the global energy transition, and I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions that support their ambitions", highlighted Abrass.

With nearly 20 years of experience across HVAC/R, drives, high-pressure pumps and industrial automation, Alexander has held several senior leadership roles within Danfoss, including Senior Director, Head of Expansion Valves (Global) and Senior Sales Director, Cooling Division (MENA). He has successfully led teams and businesses across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, combining deep product and technology expertise with strategic sales leadership.

As he steps into a new role, Alexander will relocate to the UAE and lead the regional teams being based in the Dubai office.

