Kuwait City — Makhazen (the new name of Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.), a Kuwait-based infrastructure, logistics, and industrial services company, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Al-Banna as Chief Executive Officer and Khaled Faisal Al-Ghais as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The appointments are part of a planned leadership transition as the company enters a new chapter focused on execution and sustainable value creation.

The leadership changes reaffirm continuity in Makhazen’s long-term strategy and reinforce its role in advancing Kuwait’s national economic priorities, including infrastructure development aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Mr. Al-Banna brings more than 20 years of experience within the Makhazen Group, serving as Senior Vice President at Agility Logistics Parks Kuwait, where he led the transformation of the company’s logistics and industrial real estate portfolio, scaling it into a globally benchmarked operating platform. Recognized for his ROI-driven leadership and strategic execution, Mr. Al-Banna has managed complex BOT and PPP government partnerships and strengthened long-term collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders. He holds an MBA from Maastricht School of Management, a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology and is a Harvard Business School alumnus.

Mr. Al-Ghais brings more than 25 years of experience across investment banking, corporate governance, and institutional leadership. He has held senior roles at leading international and Kuwaiti institutions, including Dresdner Kleinwort, Investcorp, the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait, and the Gulf Investment Corporation. Over the past eight years, he led LABCO through a successful operational and financial transformation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the USC Marshall School of Business and an MBA from London Business School. His appointment strengthens the Board’s governance and strategic oversight as the company scales its next phase.

Makhazen said the next chapter will prioritize operational efficiency, optimized asset deployment, and disciplined capital allocation, while advancing growth opportunities across the Kuwaiti economy through constructive partnerships, reinforcing the company’s role as a national growth enabler.

Ahmad Al-Banna, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Makhazen is entering a chapter defined by execution. Our focus is on strong operating performance across our asset base and delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and stakeholders while supporting national development priorities through long-term partnerships across the public and private sectors.”

Khaled Faisal Al-Ghais, Vice Chairman, said:

“The company has a strong institutional foundation and a well-established governance framework. The Board’s focus is to provide clear strategic oversight and support management as it executes the next phase of growth with stability and discipline.”

Faisal Jamil Sultan, Chairman, said:

“I extend my sincere appreciation to Mr. Tarek Sultan for his contributions in building Makhazen’s institutional strength. The company today is well positioned to move forward with clarity, strong execution, and a long-term strategy aligned with national economic priorities.”

Makhazen New Board of Directors

Faisal Jamil Sultan, Chairman (Representing Arab Markets for General Trading and Contracting)

Khaled Al-Ghais, Vice Chairman (Representing White Tower for General Trading and Contracting)

Saqer Mohammed Alrashoud, Board Member (Representing Public Institution for Social Security)

Abdulaziz Nader Al-Essa, Board Member

Naser Mohammad Fahad Al-Rashed, Board Member

Sultan Anwar Al-Essa, Board Member

Abdulmajeed Al Shatti, Board Member

About Makhazen

Makhazen, the new name for Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, builds the infrastructure that powers Kuwait’s economic and trade ambitions. Makhazen develops and operates strategic infrastructure and solutions that accelerate growth, drive trade, and secure Kuwait’s place on the global stage. Our businesses span industrial real estate, customs digitization, and waste management and recycling and are focused on supporting Kuwait’s national economic priorities. Makahzen owns a 25% stake in Agility Global, a multi-business owner and operator and investor. Makhazen is publicly listed in Kuwait and Dubai.

