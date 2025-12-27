Dubai, UAE — Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, announced a leadership transition following the resignation of Mr. A.R. Srinivasan from his position as Chief Executive Officer due to personal reasons. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Charbel Yazbeck, currently Head of Risk, as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

As a long-standing and integral member of DNI leadership team, Mr. Charbel’s deep understanding of the business and strong operational expertise position him to ensure a smooth transition while the process of appointing a permanent successor is underway.

Mr. Srinivasan, played a key role in advancing the company’s strategic direction and operational development. “The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Srinivasan for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors,” DNI said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, the Board stated: “Mr. Charbel possesses the professional experience and managerial competencies required to lead the company during this transitional period. We are confident in his ability to ensure continuity and stability as DNI advances its strategic objectives.”

DNI remains committed to operational excellence, and delivering value to its clients, partners, and shareholders. The Company will continue to pursue sustainable growth under the guidance of its Board of Directors and executive leadership team.

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a new branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs. DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae