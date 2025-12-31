Riyadh, KSA: Serco has appointed Maryam Alamasi as Head of Corporate Services for Saudi Arabia, underscoring the company’s continued investment in national talent and long term commitment to supporting government visions across the Kingdom.

A Saudi national with more than 18 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise architecture and large-scale programme delivery, Maryam brings deep expertise in aligning technology with organisational goals to unlock growth and drive impact.

Maryam joins Serco Middle East from KPMG, where she led major government and enterprise transformation initiatives and played a central role in helping organisations elevate performance against national digital excellence indices. Her appointment reflects Serco’s focus on partnering with government entities, strengthening operational capabilities and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and future ready public services.

Throughout her career, Maryam has led national scale programmes spanning strategy development, roadmap design, governance, RFP development and vendor evaluation. She has advised entities on digital maturity, supported excellence across national benchmarks and enabled transformation journeys that empower teams, enhance capability and accelerate modernisation.

Her leadership strengthens Serco’s ability to bring global expertise and local insight together across critical sectors in the Kingdom.

Maryam Alamasi, Head of Corporate Services, Serco Middle East, said: “Joining Serco at this moment of growth in Saudi Arabia is incredibly inspiring. I am proud to contribute my experience to an organisation that plays such a meaningful role in supporting national priorities and delivering positive impact for communities.

“Serco’s purpose driven culture, its commitment to developing Saudi talent and its dedication to helping government entities achieve their ambitions make this an exciting place to build the next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to support progress across the Kingdom.”

Phil Malem, CEO, Serco Middle East, said: “Maryam’s expertise and leadership will bring tremendous value to Serco and to the partners we proudly serve in Saudi Arabia. Her track record in delivering high performing transformation programmes, combined with her passion for enabling national capability, aligns with the strategic direction we are driving across Serco.”

“We are delighted to welcome her to the team, and we look forward to the impact she will create as we continue supporting Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s development journey.”

This year has been strong for Serco in the Kingdom. The company has expanded its national workforce through strengthened Saudisation initiatives, deepened its support for major public sector programmes and advanced its regional space capabilities, including satellite services and specialist geospatial expertise for government partners. These achievements reflect Serco’s ongoing commitment to empowering local talent, elevating service excellence and delivering long term value for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more than 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

More information can be found at www.serco.com/me