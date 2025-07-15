Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Monday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,297.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,325.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,855.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,882 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold retreated to EGP 4,635 per gram for buying and EGP 4,660 for selling.

As for the 18-karat gold, its price hit EGP 3,972.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,994.25 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,080 for buying and EGP 37,280 for selling.

