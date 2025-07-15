Manama, Bahrain – Mazad, Bahrain’s leading online auctions platform, and a local portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced the appointment of Nezar Hasan Habib as Chief Executive Officer, effective 20 July 2025.

Nezar brings over twenty years of leadership experience across the telecom and banking sectors in Bahrain and the UAE, most recently served as Director of SME at STC Bahrain. He has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, leading impactful marketing initiatives, crafting innovative go-to-market strategies, and driving business growth.

Mazad’s Board of Directors, chaired by Marwa Khaled Al Saad, welcomed Nezar and expressed their confidence in his ability to lead Mazad into its next phase. The Board also extended their heartfelt gratitude to outgoing CEO Talal Aloraifi for his efforts and contributions during his tenure.

Commenting on the appointment, Marwa stated: “We are delighted to welcome Nezar as our new Chief Executive Officer. Mazad’s entering its next phase with a clear strategy and an exceptional team. We continue to strengthen our core business through deeper government partnerships, while diversifying our portfolio, expanding into new segments, and building a customer-first organization that creates sustainable, long term value for our stakeholders.”

“On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Talal Aref Aloraifi for his leadership and vision in transforming Mazad from a start-up into Bahrain’s trusted and leading auction platform. We thank Talal for his invaluable contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” She added.

Commenting on his appointment, Nezar said: “It is an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Mazad as its Chief Executive Officer. The company has earned a distinguished reputation as a trusted and forward-thinking leader in the auction industry, and I am excited by the strategic plans we have envisioned to shape its next phase of growth. I am committed to building Mazad’s strong foundation by accelerating innovation, strengthening operational excellence and positioning the company as a benchmark across the region. I look forward to working in close collaboration with the Board and our exceptional team to unlock new avenues of growth and elevate Mazad to new heights of success.”