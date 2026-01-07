Dubai — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the promotion of 53 professionals to the role of Senior Managing Director, which includes seven experts in the Middle East, effective January 1, 2026.

“I am proud to congratulate this class of new Senior Managing Directors,” said Steven H. Gunby, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting. “These professionals exemplify how we continue to build a firm we’re proud of — supporting great people who do great work for clients and make a difference in the marketplace and for each of us.”

The Senior Managing Director promotions in the Middle East include the following:

David Abt, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Dubai

Robin Bachmann, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Dubai

James Church-Morley, Economic Consulting, Dubai

Ravi Dhanak, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Dubai

Adham Shkeir, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Dubai

Naishadh Soneta, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Dubai

Sameep Uchil, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Dubai

“I am delighted to congratulate our newly promoted Senior Managing Directors across the Middle East,” said Antoine Nasr, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Middle East. “These promotions reflect the continued growth of FTI Consulting in the region, the strengthening of our leadership across key disciplines, and the increasing complexity of the work we are trusted to deliver to high-profile clients on their key strategy, transformation, transactions and crisis needs. They also demonstrate our commitment to recognising ambition, excellence and long-term leadership potential in the Middle East.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

