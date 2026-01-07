Dubai, UAE - Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has appointed Tarik Erk as its new Regional Head for MENAT, overseeing the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey and Senior Executive Officer Abu Dhabi. The appointment reinforces Binance’s long-term commitment to the region and its focus on advancing the future of digital finance.

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Erk brings over a decade of experience across regulatory compliance, market expansion, product launches, and government affairs within the digital asset and financial services sectors. His background closely aligns with Binance’s mission to build a secure, compliant, and globally trusted digital finance ecosystem while accelerating growth across MENAT.

Erk began his digital asset career in 2017 at Paxos in New York City, following roles at major financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase and Commerzbank. Before joining Binance, he served as General Manager for the Middle East and Africa in the digital asset space, driving the expansion of regulated operations in the region.

He has been recognised as one of the most influential figures in Singapore’s FinTech ecosystem by FinTech Nation and previously served as a board member of the Singapore Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry Association.

“I am proud to take on this exciting opportunity at Binance as the company continues to navigate evolving regulatory frameworks and strengthen its presence across the MENAT region,” said Tarik Erk, Regional Head for MENAT at Binance. “I look forward to exploring new growth opportunities and helping shape the future of digital finance within the region and beyond.”

Erk’s appointment underscores Binance’s strategic focus on regulatory engagement, institutional trust, and sustainable growth as MENAT continues to emerge as a global hub for digital assets and financial innovation.