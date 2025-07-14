Strategic appointments strengthen IFS’s leadership in Industrial AI and fast-track the delivery of contextual, agentic solutions for complex industries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Kriti Sharma as CEO of IFS Nexus Black. This strategic move reinforces IFS’s commitment to Industrial AI and fast-tracks the development of agentic AI systems designed for the asset- and service-intensive industries it serves.

Sharma is a globally recognized AI leader with a strong track record in building enterprise AI products and scaling responsible AI initiatives. She joins IFS from Thomson Reuters, where she served as Chief Product Officer for LegalTech, leading major AI transformations. She previously held senior AI roles at Sage Group and GfK, and is a non-executive board member of Rightmove PLC. Her work has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30, the UK Prime Minister’s Points of Light award, and the United Nations, where she was named a Young Leader for her contributions to ethical and inclusive AI.

As CEO of Nexus Black, IFS’s AI innovation accelerator launched earlier this year, Sharma will lead the design and delivery of domain-specific, agentic AI for industries such as manufacturing, energy, aerospace, and construction. She will work closely with customers to deliver practical, scalable applications that solve complex, high-value, industry-specific challenges.

Kriti Sharma, CEO of IFS Nexus Black, said: “GenAI was just the starting line. The real opportunity lies beyond generic tools. The revolution happens with contextual, agentic AI that solves deeply complex, industry-specific problems. From predicting critical asset failures to optimizing global supply chains, with Nexus Black we’re not just building AI – we’re building intelligence that works in the real world.”

Joining Sharma is Nick Vandivere, appointed Chief Innovation Officer, Nexus Black. Vandivere also joins from Thomson Reuters and will lead the expansion of IFS’s Industrial AI pipeline. He will focus on frontier use cases and strategic technology investments, working closely with Sharma to accelerate agentic AI delivery across the IFS Cloud platform.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, said:

“This is a critical moment in our AI journey. We’re not just exploring what’s possible, we’re building what’s needed. With Kriti at the helm of Nexus Black and an exceptional team of leaders driving innovation across our business, IFS is uniquely positioned to deliver Industrial AI that is contextual, agentic, and deeply relevant to the industries we serve.”

These appointments reflect IFS’s continued investment in delivering intelligent automation, real-time decision-making, and AI agents purpose-built to solve the challenges of industries that maintain critical infrastructure and services.

