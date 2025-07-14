Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced Chris Niederman as Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channels, starting July 21, 2025. Niederman will be responsible for leading the Snowflake global channel and partner ecosystem, and driving growth and collaboration through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI.

"At the heart of the AI Data Cloud, the Snowflake partner ecosystem is accelerating innovation and delivering critical value to our 11,000+ global customers," said Mike Gannon, CRO, Snowflake. "Chris's unparalleled experience pioneering partner-led growth for major industry players is a game-changer. I'm incredibly excited to aggressively scale Snowflake's business via this ecosystem, and thrilled Chris's leadership will propel our alliances and channels program to its next phase of exponential growth."

The Snowflake Partner Network is a rapidly expanding ecosystem of over 12,000 global partners, including leading cloud providers, technology innovators, and system integrators. This network is instrumental in empowering organizations to maximize the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, offering a diverse range of integrated solutions, expert services, and industry-specific solutions. The Snowflake Partner Network plays a critical role in accelerating customer success, modernizing data architecture, driving AI adoption, facilitating secure data collaboration, and monetization. The organizations that make up this network are a cornerstone of Snowflake's growth, fostering co-innovation and driving adoption of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

“Throughout my career, I've seen how a thriving partner ecosystem and partner-led growth directly impact customer success,” said Niederman. “Snowflake's partners are at the forefront of innovation, extending the power of the AI Data Cloud and enabling our joint customers to unlock maximum value from their data and drive business outcomes. I look forward to getting to work, meeting our partners and customers in the field, and deepening these critical relationships to accelerate our joint successes."

Niederman joins Snowflake with more than 30 years of technology experience of building and scaling partnership organizations that drive enterprise transformation. Prior to joining Snowflake, he spent 11 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), most recently serving as Managing Director of the AWS Industries and Solutions team, leading the organization responsible for AWS’s worldwide partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives. At AWS, Niederman built the Global Systems Integrators business from inception to a $10 billion dollar annual run rate. Niederman has also held partner sales positions at VMware, where he created the company’s first National Partner Sales team, and holds an MBA with concentration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Comments on the news:

"Partnering with Snowflake is critical to our customers’ success especially in the AI era. I’ve seen the business impact Chris can drive first-hand after our many years working together across the tech ecosystem. Chris's deep experience in fostering strategic alliances and his focus on impactful industry solutions will expand the Snowflake ecosystem’s capabilities and empower joint customers to accelerate their supply chain operations with AI at the core." – Darren Saumur, President, Blue Yonder

"With Chris’s proven leadership and our longstanding history of collaboration, we are confident that the Snowflake Partner Network will further enhance the integration of technology, services, and data. Together, we look forward to delivering industry-focused solutions that empower our joint clients to harness advanced AI capabilities and realize their most ambitious data-driven goals." – Jason Eichenholz, Snowflake Lead Alliance Partner, Deloitte Consulting LLP

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here.