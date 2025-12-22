Bryan Park promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hyundai Motor Company today announced the appointment of Tarek Ismail Mosaad as Chief Executive Officer of its Middle East and Africa Regional Headquarters, effective January 1, 2026.

In his new role, Mr. Mosaad will lead Hyundai and Genesis brand strategies and operations across the Middle East and Africa region, reporting to José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. He succeeds Bryan Park, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India. This appointment marks an important milestone in Hyundai Motor Company history, as Mr. Mosaad is the first Arab executive to hold the leadership position in one of the company’s regional headquarters.

José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said:

"Tarek's deep understanding of the Middle East and Africa region, combined with his proven experience and strong leadership, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious growth plans. This is a dynamic and fast-growing region with tremendous opportunity. I'm confident Tarek will strengthen our position across key markets while delivering the exceptional customer experiences that define our brands."

Mr. Mosaad commented: "I am honored to take on this responsibility at such an exciting time for Hyundai Motor Company. The Middle East and Africa represent a region with unique opportunities for innovation and growth. Together with our partners and our extensive distributor network, we will not only solidify our leadership position in key markets through advanced, locally tailored products and services but also deepen our regional footprint. Hyundai Motor Company will continue its ambitious plans to establish manufacturing hubs in the Middle East, with assembly plants in Egypt and soon in Algeria, and our main flagship manufacturing project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

He added: "We deeply appreciate the trust and loyalty of our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences and maintaining strong relationships with the communities we serve."

Mr. Mosaad is a distinguished leader with over two decades of experience in multinational businesses and large-scale programs. He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from the prestigious Ain Shams University in Cairo. He joined Hyundai Motor Company’s regional headquarters in 2023, initially serving as the Director of the Business Strategies & Planning Group before his promotion to Director of the Sales & Planning Group at the beginning of 2025.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

For more information, please contact:

Firas Rehimi

Marketing Manager

Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa Head Headquarters

E: firas@hyundai.com

Mohammad Samir

E: Mohammad.s@prma-ae.com