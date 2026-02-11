Dubai, UAE — Mira Developments has appointed Omar Gull as Managing Director. One of the region’s most experienced real estate leaders, he will steer the company’s next phase of growth in 2026.

Omar Gull brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate, having overseen transactions exceeding USD 50 billion across regional and international markets. He previously served as Chief Sales Officer at Dubai Holding, where he oversaw the Nakheel and Meraas portfolios, and held senior leadership roles at Emaar Properties, including Head of Sales and General Manager for Emaar Middle East.

In parallel with his role at Mira Developments, Omar Gull will continue as Founder and CEO of Clédor. His appointment is intended to strengthen senior-level sales leadership, supporting a team of more than 200 professionals. Mira Developments expects this structure to sharpen execution and significantly broaden its market reach, particularly as the company advances its portfolio of branded, fully furnished residential projects across the Middle East and Europe.

“We’re pleased to welcome Omar as Managing Director,” said Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments. “His experience across large-scale developments and his understanding of branded real estate align closely with how we approach things here. As we move into a demanding delivery phase, his vision will be an important part of how we execute what’s ahead.”

The appointment comes at a defining moment for Mira Developments, which is set to launch multiple projects across its master communities in 2026, including branded properties in the UAE, Oman, Georgia, Uzbekistan. The total development value is expected to exceed AED 30 billion.

About Mira Developments

Mira Developments delivers fully branded, fully furnished residential projects in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Bentley Home, ETRO Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi, John Richmond, and Gianfranco Ferré Home. From high-rise residences to ultra-luxury villas in gated communities, each project is delivered turnkey-ready, with designer interiors, premium appliances, and hotel-style services integrated from day one.