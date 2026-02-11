Dubai, UAE: Valor Hospitality Partners has announced the appointment of Yann Decaix as Cluster General Manager, overseeing Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek alongside the Dubai Gold District and Dubai Deira Cluster of Hotels - Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Gold District, ibis Styles Dubai Gold District, Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Deira, and ibis Styles Dubai Deira - as the portfolio continues to strengthen its positioning as a leading hospitality and dining destination in Traditional Dubai.

In his new role, Decaix will lead the strategic and operational direction of the multi-brand waterfront portfolio, with a focus on asset performance, operational excellence, and guest-led experiences, while working closely with owners, brand partners, and on-property teams.

Decaix brings over a decade of senior leadership experience across the Middle East and international markets, with a strong track record in complex hotel operations, brand conversions, asset repositioning, and crisis management. Most recently, he served as General Manager of NH Collection Colombo, where he led the six-month conversion of Mövenpick Colombo into NH Collection Colombo, marking the brand’s first entry into Sri Lanka. The project involved not only a physical transformation but a cultural repositioning, delivering improved guest satisfaction, positive GOP performance, and strengthened market positioning.

Prior to this, Decaix held the role of General Manager at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, where he successfully steered the hotel through the third wave of COVID-19, achieving positive cash flow, year-on-year GOP growth, and significant improvements in guest satisfaction scores. His earlier career includes nearly a decade with Accor in Dubai, where he held multiple leadership roles spanning general management, revenue, sales, and front-of-house operations across several properties.

In recognition of his international expertise, Decaix was nominated by ministerial decree in 2025 as a French Foreign Trade Advisor, an honorary role through which he supports French companies abroad and advises public authorities on global trade and economic development.

Commenting on his appointment, Decaix said, “This role offers a compelling opportunity to guide the Gold District through its next phase of growth. I look forward to partnering with our teams and ownership to elevate performance, strengthen value creation, and shape experiences that resonate meaningfully with guests.”

The appointment reflects Valor Hospitality Partners continued focus on leadership depth and long-term portfolio growth, as the Dubai Gold District and Dubai Deira Cluster of Hotels evolve as a dynamic hub for hospitality, dining, and community-led experiences.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

