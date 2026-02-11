Dubai, UAE – Elif Yazoglu has been appointed General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences, a 458-key mixed rooms and serviced residences located in Bur Dubai within the M Square development, adjacent to BurJuman. Opened in 2020, the property is owned by AW Rostamani Group and managed by Hilton.

Since joining the hotel, she has been working closely with the existing leadership team, focusing on continuity, collaboration and steady progress. Her approach is hands-on, and grounded in understanding the operation, ensuring a seamless transition and setting the stage for sustained growth.

Yazoglu joined the property following her tenure at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, where she led the hotel with a steady, people-focused approach, supporting strong performance and operational continuity. With 24 years at Hilton across multiple regions, her career reflects strong delivery, people development and a strong focus on detail.

“The hotel has a strong sense of place and a team that genuinely cares,” said Yazoglu. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know both the people and the property. My focus is to stay close to the operation, support the team and add value in a way that is thoughtful and sustainable.”

Alongside day-to-day operations, she is actively engaged in community and Travel with Purpose initiatives, with sustainability embedded into everyday decisions. Her emphasis is on practical actions that support operations, long-term asset care and team engagement.

In 2025, she was recognised by Hozpitality among the Middle East’s Best 30 General Managers and Best 30 Women Leaders.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences

Located in the heart of Dubai, our hotel offers an exceptional living experience with sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Ideally situated just steps from BurJuman Mall and BurJuman Metro Station, three kilometers from the Dubai World Trade Center, and only a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, our residences provide seamless access to the city’s most sought-after destinations. Guests can choose from one- to four-bedroom accommodations ranging from 80 to 202 sqm, each featuring a separate living room and a fully equipped kitchen. The property also offers two outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and serene spa treatment rooms. With its sleek “industrial chic” design, the hotel caters to both modern business travelers and urban leisure seekers, delivering the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.

