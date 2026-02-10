Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tadweer Group has welcomed Etienne Petit as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, a leader in unlocking the value of waste. The appointment is a pivotal part of Tadweer Group’s transformation journey and ambitions for growth.

Etienne Petit joins Tadweer Group with over 30 years of experience in the waste sector, including 26 years with Veolia, where he held senior executive leadership roles across Europe and globally. Etienne Petit will spearhead the delivery of flagship projects and key operations as the organisation works towards diverting 80% of waste from Abu Dhabi landfills.

Etienne Petit, CEO of Tadweer Group, commented: “I am honoured to join Tadweer Group at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. The organisation has already established itself as a regional pioneer in advancing circular economy solutions and transforming waste into valuable resources. I look forward to building on this strong foundation while supporting Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s sustainability ambitions, advancing next-generation waste solutions, and delivering measurable environmental and economic value for our stakeholders and communities."

Tadweer Group has entered the new year with strong momentum and a renewed focus on unlocking the full value of waste as a resource. The organisation has accelerated its strategic agenda with the recent launch of Tajmee’e, its AI powered waste collection subsidiary, alongside progressing its local and regional waste to energy projects.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In 2025, the organisation also launched Tajmee’e, a world-class, AI- powered waste collection service with the aim to build a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Emirate.

In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

