UAE, Dubai: His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, visited the Emirates Health Services (EHS) platform at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, as part of the Ministry’s continued support for innovative national projects and initiatives.

The visit reflects MoHAP’s commitment to accelerating the transition to a sophisticated digital healthcare ecosystem driven by data and artificial intelligence, thereby enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services and building sustainable partnerships capable of responding to global developments.

Healthcare innovation

His Excellency Al Sayegh commended the projects launched by Emirates Health Services, which utilizes innovation to enhance the efficiency, resilience and sustainability of the healthcare system.

Al Sayegh noted that the EHS initiatives are designed to expand access to specialized care and improve health outcomes for members of the community, in line with the UAE’s human-centric development priorities and long-term national strategies. His Excellency also highlighted the importance of strengthening a culture of institutional collaboration across healthcare entities.

He further stated that national health authorities operate within a unified strategic framework aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision, demonstrating a high degree of coordination and integration across the healthcare system.

This alignment, he said, not only supports the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision but also helps expand international partnerships, strengthen knowledge exchange, and accelerate innovation and digital transformation to enhance quality of life and future-proof the sector.

Digital healthcare

For his part, His Excellency Dr Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Minister’s visit to the EHS platform, where he was introduced to its innovative projects, the interactive AI-powered initiatives “Amal”, “Maitha” and “Hamda”.

Dr Al Serkal affirmed that EHS will continue to develop digital healthcare services by adopting cutting-edge solutions to enhance customer experience and expand the use of modern technologies across clinical and operational pathways. These efforts, he said, ensure faster service delivery, improved efficiency, sustainable healthcare provision, and higher quality standards.

The “Amal” project is the UAE’s first AI-powered medical assistant. It conducts interactive pre-consultation interviews with patients, generating accurate and comprehensive medical summaries that support faster treatment decisions and reduce waiting times. From delivering more personalized patient experience to providing physicians with early, structured insights, the system enhances operational efficiency and expands access to care, advancing the digital transformation agenda.

Meanwhile, “Maitha” also represents the world’s first AI-powered system for managing the nursing workforce. It streamlines recruitment processes, organizes training programs, supports career development pathways, reduces administrative workload, and enables virtual interviews. The system strengthens nursing operations and delivers measurable outcomes that reinforce professional confidence while supporting the healthcare network with greater efficiency.

The interactive digital agent “Hamda” introduces a transformative shift in contact center operations. Developed as an intelligent digital interface, it explains services, provides real-time guidance, and analyses tone and sentiment to improve engagement quality and accelerate service delivery. The project has earned a prestigious regional award, demonstrating the EHS digital maturity and the effectiveness of its simplified smart services in enhancing government service delivery and strengthening the healthcare sector’s future readiness.