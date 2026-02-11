Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HITEK AI, a pioneering leader in intelligent digital facility management solutions, part of the Farnek group of companies has appointed Karen Stevens as business development manager to spearhead it’s Middle East sales campaigns.

In her new role, Stevens will focus on driving business development initiatives, expanding strategic relationships, and supporting HITEK’s continued growth throughout the GCC and wider Middle East. She will work closely with internal stakeholders to align client needs with HITEK’s evolving digital and AI-led solutions.

"I am delighted to welcome Karen to the HITEK AI family," commented Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director, HITEK AI. "Her wealth of experience in proptech and her strategic sales acumen will be instrumental in expanding HITEK’s footprint across the region."

British national Stevens brings with her over two decades of international experience, having successfully grown the revenue base of major organisations such as Rentokil Initial, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass, and Duserve FM, covering a diverse range of vertical industry sectors.

Prior to her appointment, Dubai-based Stevens spent more than a decade driving business growth via Whitespace sales at international real estate solutions company MRI Software.

She also collaborated with management and product development teams, providing critical client feedback to guide innovation, product development, and business expansion,

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HITEK, at such a pivotal juncture in the company's evolution," said Stevens. "I am passionate about real estate technologies and the development of smart cities, so I am looking forward to playing a key role in this exciting chapter of HITEK’s business expansion," she added.

HITEK AI delivers advanced AI-powered solutions that optimise building efficiency, reduce operational costs, and accelerate sustainability goals. Its custom-built technology, developed in-house, enables real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation, helping businesses stay ahead in the era of smart cities.

For more information, log on to www.hitek.ai

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

If you want to adopt the power of digitalisation, contact HITEK AI on info@hitek.ai

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.