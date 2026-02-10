National: PropertyPistol, India’s leading real estate advisory and technology-driven platform, today announced the appointment of Mr. Sachin Malhotra as Partner & Chief Executive Officer – UAE Business. The appointment marks a key leadership milestone as the company strengthens its senior management team to drive international growth and deepen its presence in the UAE.

With over two decades of leadership experience across international real estate, banking, and financial services, Mr. Malhotra brings a strong track record in scaling cross-border real estate platforms and building global investor partnerships. He has previously held senior leadership roles at DAMAC Properties and Aldar Properties PJSC, where he led UAE and international business development initiatives and executed high-value transactions across multiple geographies.

In his new role, Mr. Malhotra will be responsible for leading PropertyPistol’s UAE business strategy, strengthening developer partnerships, expanding cross-border investment capabilities, and building a scalable regional organisation aligned with the company’s long-term global ambitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & Managing Director, PropertyPistol, said, “Sachin’s appointment reflects our focus on building a leadership team that combines market depth with execution capability. His experience in the UAE real estate ecosystem and his ability to scale institutional-grade businesses make him a strong addition to our senior leadership as we accelerate our international roadmap.”

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Sachin Malhotra said, “PropertyPistol has built a strong reputation through its technology-led, data-driven advisory platform. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build a robust UAE business, strengthen stakeholder partnerships, and create a scalable organisation anchored in transparency, governance, and long-term value creation.”

This appointment reinforces PropertyPistol’s commitment to leadership-led growth as it continues to build a globally aligned real estate advisory platform

About PropertyPistol

PropertyPistol is a full-stack real-estate services company founded in 2012 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai. Through its technology-driven platform, PropertyPistol brings together builders, buyers, and brokers, enabling seamless transactions across primary sales and home loans, with zero brokerage for buyers. With 30+ offices in India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, PropertyPistol over the last decade has sold 32000+ homes worth USD 4 billion in transactions and continues to redefine the home-buying experience by placing trust, professionalism, and client satisfaction at the core of every deal.

For more information, visit https://www.propertypistol.co