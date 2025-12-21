Muscat – The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, Muscat’s best address, announces the appointment of Manuel Levonian as General Manager. With more than twenty-five years of leadership experience across the Middle East and GCC, Manuel is one of the region’s most respected hospitality figures. His appointment marks a new chapter for the resort as it continues to strengthen its position within Oman’s and the region’s luxury landscape.

Under the esteemed Alfardan Group, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort stands as a luxurious coastal haven nestled in the heart of Al Mouj Muscat. The property blends Omani heritage with contemporary design, offering guests an experience of refined elegance, personalized service, and timeless sophistication.

Before joining The St. Regis, Manuel guided properties within renowned international groups such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Legacy and Accor Hotels. During this time, he became one of Oman’s longest-serving general managers, a testament to his consistency, foresight, and excellence in operations. At one of the properties, he led the hotel to record STR performance, sustained market share growth, and industry-leading colleague engagement results, while introducing award-winning dining concepts, major capital enhancements, and sustainability initiatives that positioned it as a benchmark for innovation.

“Having spent several years working in Oman, a country I now proudly call a second home to me,” said Manuel Levonian. “I am delighted to begin this new chapter at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, where I look forward to blending my local experience with the resort’s exceptional heritage to create unforgettable hospitality experiences. It is a privilege to play a role in the continued growth of Oman’s flourishing luxury landscape.”

A graduate of the University of East London with a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management from the University of Derby, Manuel complements his academic foundation with a career defined by strategic acumen and people-centered leadership. His ability to unite financial discipline, brand development, and service culture has earned him wide recognition, including Oman’s Best General Manager, GCC’s Best General Manager, and a place on the GM Power List.

Under Manuel’s guidance, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort will continue to elevate the standard of luxury hospitality in Oman, curating experiences defined by craftsmanship, connection, and the timeless traditions of St. Regis service.

The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort

The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, located in Oman's capital, is a prime example of exquisite living, reflecting the local culture and the brand’s legendary Rituals. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's collection, the resort combines Omani hospitality with global luxury.

The resort boasts 250 elegant guest rooms and suites with private balconies offering stunning views. Its design draws inspiration from Oman's maritime history, incorporating a yachting theme that harmonizes with its coastal location. Guests can unwind at the renowned Guerlain Spa or venture out to explore the nearby marine, golf course and shopping options.

A variety of dining experiences await at Em Sherif, Novikov Café, Coya, Roberto’s, Hakkasan, along with Zorba, Karibu, The Stage Bar & Lounge, and The Lounge each offering unique flavors and atmospheres to suit every mood and occasion. The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that connect guests with the local culture. It exemplifies the St. Regis brand's commitment to exceptional service and innovative hospitality, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the captivating charm of Oman.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at over 40 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

