Abu Dhabi, UAE — Vitalls, the UAE-founded AI-powered digital health passport that enables secure, seamless and cross-border access to health records, today announced the appointment of Clara Gaymard as a Board Advisor, focusing on Global Strategy and Public Affairs.

A renowned business leader and co-founder of RAISE, a Paris-based investment and philanthropic platform focused on sustainable finance, Gaymard brings decades of experience at the intersection of business, public policy, and international development. She previously served as President and CEO of GE France and Vice President of GE International, where she led government strategy and large-scale public sector engagements across Europe and globally. Gaymard is currently a member of the Board of Directors at major international groups, including LVMH and Bouygues.

As a Board Advisor for Global Strategy and Public Affairs, Gaymard will guide Vitalls on global positioning, government relations, and strategic partnerships with health systems, insurers, and multilateral organizations. She will work closely with the executive team to align the company’s expansion with the complex regulatory frameworks in key regions.

“Vitalls was built to be the bridge for health data in a world where people live, work, and travel without borders,” said Mehdi Bouchenak, Founder of Vitalls. “Having Clara join us as a Board Advisor is a significant milestone. Her unparalleled experience in public affairs and global governance will be instrumental as we deepen our integration with governments and health authorities. She understands that digital health only scales when technology, trust, and institutions move together.”

Commenting on her appointment, Clara Gaymard said:

“Vitalls is addressing one of the most critical challenges in modern healthcare: giving individuals control over their verified health data while respecting the sovereignty and operating frameworks of national health systems. I fully subscribe to the solution’s privacy-first approach and the solution they have already built. I look forward to working with the Board to support Vitalls in building the strategic alliances necessary to create a truly inclusive and connected global healthcare ecosystem.”

This appointment follows Vitalls’ recent strategic partnerships to integrate its digital health passport with global insurance infrastructure, helping ensure continuity of care as people move across borders, supported by a secure, compliant and interoperable framework.

About Vitalls

Vitalls is a UAE-founded AI-powered digital health passport, redefining how individuals access, carry, and share their health information globally. Operating at a Privacy-First principle, Vitalls implements encryption that goes beyond typical bank-level standards, ensuring user data is protected with the highest level of trust and confidence, while bridging the gap between scattered health records and the need for secure, portable health data that moves as freely as people do.