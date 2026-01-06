Muscat, Oman – Gulf Business Machines (Oman), an end-to-end digital solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Fadi Dernaika as its General Manager in Oman.

The appointment reflects GBM Oman’s continued commitment to supporting Omani organizations in achieving their strategic goals, fostering innovation and enhancing operational efficiencies. In his new role, Fadi will lead the company’s overall strategy and operations while advancing GBM Oman’s role as a trusted technology partner for public and private sector organizations.

With more than 18 years of experience in the Omani market, Fadi brings a deep understanding of customer priorities and a strong record of driving business transformation across the technology sector. He joins GBM Oman from SAP, where he led cloud-driven digital HR transformation initiatives across the region. Prior to SAP, he held leadership positions at Cisco, Mohsin Haider Darwish (MHD) and Mideast Data Systems (MDS), where he consistently demonstrated his ability to grow market share, foster long-term client partnerships and mentor high-performing teams.

Under Fadi's leadership, GBM Oman aims to build on its legacy of delivering innovative technology solutions while aligning with Oman’s 2040 vision for digital transformation and economic diversification. His local market insight, combined with his ability to translate global best practices into regionally relevant strategies, will enable GBM Oman to not only advance its offerings but also deliver tangible value to its customers.

Marwan Faraj Bin Hamoodah, Chairman of GBM, said: “We are pleased to welcome Fadi Dernaika to GBM Oman. His experience in the local market and his customer focused approach position him to lead the organization through its next phase of growth while delivering meaningful outcomes for businesses and communities across Oman.”

Fadi’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Oman strengthens its position as a regional hub for technology and innovation. With GBM Oman’s robust portfolio of enterprise-grade solutions and Fadi’s expertise in scaling businesses, the company is poised to play a significant role in the country’s pursuit of its digital ambitions.

Fadi Dernaika, General Manager, GBM Oman, added: “I am honored to join GBM Oman at a time when technology is central to national progress and organizational success. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to deliver solutions that not only meet their needs but also contribute to fulfilling Oman’s broader aspirations for digital transformation and economic growth.”

About Gulf Business Machines (Oman)

With more than 35 years of experience Gulf Business Machines (Oman) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

GBM Oman combines deep local expertise with global technology leadership, partnering with companies such as IBM (as sole distributor in the GCC, excluding Saudi Arabia and select IBM products and services), Cisco (Gold Partner), and VMware by Broadcom (Pinnacle Solutions Provider). This unique ecosystem, together with GBM Oman’s skilled workforce, enables the delivery of secure, scalable, and customer-centric solutions that address the region’s most complex business challenges.

For more information, please visit:

www.gbmoman.com