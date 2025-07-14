As a seasoned lifestyle marketeer with over a decade of experience, Shanadi Liyanage aims to further elevate the brand’s positioning in her new role as Cluster Director of Marketing at JA Ocean View Hotel and The Manor by JA

Philip Hardie steps into the role of Director of Food & Beverages at JA Ocean View Hotel, backed by 18 years of industry knowledge and a creative vision for the future of the property’s dynamic dining concepts

Dubai, UAE: Continuing to redefine world-class hospitality, UAE hospitality brand JA Resorts & Hotels announces two exciting new appointments. Building on the brand’s talented team, Shanadi Liyanage joins as Cluster Director of Marketing, overseeing JA Ocean View Hotel and The Manor Hotel by JA, while Philip Hardie takes the lead on JA Ocean View Hotel’s diverse dining scene as Director of Food & Beverages. Both leaders bring extensive expertise, creativity, and fresh perspectives to their roles, empowering them to craft moments that truly resonate with guests and carry forward JA Resorts & Hotels’ legacy.

Shanadi Liyanage – Cluster Director of Marketing at JA Ocean View Hotel and The Manor by JA

Now leading the marketing strategy for two of the group’s most dynamic properties, JA Ocean View Hotel and The Manor Hotel by JA, Shanadi brings a creative edge to brand positioning, strategic planning, and innovative storytelling within the luxury hospitality space. A passionate lifestyle marketeer, she draws inspiration from her personal interests in gastronomy, vibrant mixology, fashion, architecture, music, design, and public relations - insights that will prove especially valuable in continuing to shape JA Ocean View Hotel into a distinctive lifestyle destination in the heart of JBR.

Originally from Sri Lanka and having studied Business and Social Entrepreneurship at Antioch University in California, Shanadi has built a colourful career in lifestyle hospitality. Known for her ability to connect effortlessly with people from all walks of life, she has worked with renowned names such as The Dubai EDITION, along with several other five-star lifestyle hospitality concepts. Throughout her career, she’s backed numerous impactful campaigns, shaped brand identities, and brought big ideas to life, including collaborations with Netflix’s Dubai Bling and Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Dubai.

Philip Hardie – Director of Food & Beverages at JA Ocean View Hotel

Since starting his career almost two decades ago, Philip has developed and led numerous successful dining concepts alongside renowned global hospitality brands, spanning the UK to the Middle East. Before joining the team at JA Ocean View Hotel, he spent 10 years with Marriott, overseeing F&B operations across several leading properties in Dubai. His previous roles include Mina Seyahi Resort, where he led 16 venues and achieved record-breaking revenues at the iconic Barasti Beach Bar.

Known for his concept development skills and results-driven leadership, Philip has been recognised with multiple industry accolades such as Caterer Middle East’s ‘Highly Commended’ Bar Manager and the Starwood President’s Award. Now starting his journey with JA Ocean View Hotel, he is well-positioned to shape the future of the property’s dynamic culinary offerings. Backed by his innovative and guest-focused approach, he aims to elevate each outlet with fresh concepts, operational efficiency, and a strong focus on delivering standout moments at every touchpoint.

Tim Quarm, Regional General Manager of JA Resorts & Hotels, commented, ‘We are delighted to welcome both Shanadi and Philip to the JA family. Shanadi’s creative marketing approach and ability to connect with today’s lifestyle-driven traveller, paired with Philip’s strong leadership and passion for innovative dining, bring a powerful synergy to JA Ocean View Hotel. Their combined experience will play a crucial role in shaping the guest journey, and we look forward to seeing how they will elevate the experience across both properties and the overall brand.’

Since its founding over 40 years ago, JA Resorts & Hotels has continued to stand out in the region’s hospitality scene by staying true to its roots – prioritising warmth, genuine service, and unforgettable guest experiences while evolving to meet the expectations of today’s traveller. These appointments mark a bold step forward in driving JA Ocean View Hotel’s evolution as a standout lifestyle destination in Dubai.

About JA Resorts & Hotels:

A legacy UAE brand, JA Resorts & Hotels was born in 1981 and has a widely recognised reputation for excellence in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels. Taking its name from the original Jebel Ali (JA) Beach hotel, JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio now features 8 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, each dedicated to curating unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories. Tropical escapes include JA Manafaru, the idyllic luxury island resort in pristine, lagoon ringed Haa Alifu Atoll, at the northern tip of the Maldives and JA Enchanted Island, a secluded hideaway of 10 exquisite villas on a private island, in the middle of the protected Saint Anne Marine Park in the Seychelles.

Within the UAE, guests can choose from the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel, along 'The Walk' in Jumeirah Beach Residence. Other enticing options include JA Resorts & Hotels at Jebel Ali Beach, spanning 1 million square metres of exciting activities and home to three unique properties with a total of 795 suites and rooms—the award-winning JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, and JA Lake View Hotel, a stunning golf-course-adjacent retreat that debuted in September 2019.

The JA Hatta Fort Hotel is Dubai's only mountain resort, a secluded getaway amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains landscape. The Manor by JA is the latest addition to the portfolio, a 247 key corporate hotel located in Al Furjan, Dubai, opened in January 2020. JA Resorts & Hotels is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 40 brands with over 800 hotels in 100 countries.