Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Archana Kawatra as Commercial Director, bringing with her over 28 years of international experience across sales, marketing and hotel operations.

A seasoned hospitality professional with an illustrious career spanning India, the UAE, New Zealand and Australia, Archana has held senior leadership roles with globally renowned brands including Accor, Rotana, Hyatt, Taj and Stamford Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, she served as Area Director of Sales at Stamford Hotels in Australia, where she was instrumental in driving revenue performance across both city and beachfront properties.

Archana also held the role of Area Director of Sales – MICE for Rotana Hotels, where she led commercial strategies for 20 properties across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Her success in building Rotana’s MICE division from the ground up, along with her expertise in forging strategic partnerships with DMCs and corporate clients, has made her a respected force in the industry.

Her appointment marks a dynamic new chapter for Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai as it sharpens its commercial focus in a highly competitive market. Archana’s strengths in corporate sales, MICE, CRM, and team leadership—combined with a proven track record in revenue generation, will play a key role in shaping the hotel’s growth strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Giacomo Puntel, General Manager of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, said: “We are delighted to welcome Archana to the Grand Millennium family. Her reputation for building strong client relationships and leading high-performing commercial teams precedes her. With her deep understanding of the region and global markets, we are confident she will be a valuable asset in achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

Archana holds a Master’s in Applied Management and a Graduate Diploma in Tourism Management. As Commercial Director, she will lead the hotel’s sales division while collaborating closely with the executive team to align revenue and marketing strategies in support of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai’s broader commercial goals.