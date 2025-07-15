Arab Finance: El Obour Co. for Real Estate Investment (OBRI) has established a new branch in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, according to a bourse statement.

This expansion comes within the framework of the company's strategy to explore growth opportunities outside the local market, particularly in promising regional markets.

The new branch will focus on implementing projects in the UAE's construction sector.

El Obour for Real Estate Investment highlighted that this expansion is part of an exploratory plan and will not have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements.

Any further material developments will be disclosed in due course, the company added.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).