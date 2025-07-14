Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, has announced the appointment of Shaileen Jiwa as its new General Manager, effective June 2025. With more than two decades of global hospitality experience and a strong track record in operational excellence and people-centric leadership, Shaileen will lead the hotel’s next growth chapter as one of Dubai’s most iconic heritage destinations.

Mark Sawkins, Vice President Operations, IMET, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems at Accor, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Shaileen to this landmark property. Her rich international experience and dedication to excellence make her the perfect fit to lead the Queen Elizabeth 2 into its next phase. As we continue to reimagine this iconic ship for today’s travellers, her leadership will be instrumental in shaping guest experiences that honour the vessel’s storied past while embracing its future potential.”

Saeed Al Bannai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, added: “The Queen Elizabeth 2 is a maritime treasure and a cultural symbol of Dubai’s commitment to preserving heritage while embracing innovation. We are confident that under Shaileen’s leadership, the QE2 will continue to flourish as a premier destination for travellers, events, and cultural exchange. We warmly welcome her and look forward to the ship’s continued success.”

Prior to joining the Queen Elizabeth 2, Shaileen was General Manager at MGallery Gem Forest Nairobi. Her career spans senior leadership roles at world-class properties, including Tribe and Trademark Hotels in Nairobi, the iconic Drake Hotel, and Canada’s first Canopy by Hilton in Toronto. She is known for her dynamic leadership style, strategic vision, and ability to create unforgettable guest experiences, earning her a reputation for achieving results and fostering high-performing, inclusive teams.

In her new role, Shaileen will oversee all operations of the Queen Elizabeth 2, a legendary ocean liner turned floating hotel that continues to welcome guests from around the world and reinforces its position as a leading hospitality, heritage, and events destination in Dubai.

Shaileen Jiwa, General Manager of Queen Elizabeth 2, said: “It is an honour and privilege to take the helm of this historic property. The Queen Elizabeth 2 is more than a hotel, it’s a destination with a legacy, a story, and global recognition. I look forward to working with an exceptional team to deliver memorable experiences, foster a culture of excellence, and continue building on the ship’s remarkable heritage while shaping its future.”

About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat to relax and unwind.

Guests are invited to embark on a culinary voyage through the hotel’s diverse dining offerings, including Lido, an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion, Dubai’s oldest pub; The Pavilion, an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill, renowned for its classic Afternoon Tea experience.

For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.

