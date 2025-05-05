Dubai, UAE – Performance Communications has announced the appointment of Mia Esat as Associate Director in its Middle East office marking a pivotal step as the agency sharpens its focus on future growth and continued diversification across key sectors.

Mia brings a strong track record in shaping corporate narratives across the tourism, energy, utilities, sports and entertainment industries - with much of her recent work focused on the dynamic Saudi Arabian market. Her appointment underscores the agency’s commitment to investing in senior talent to accelerate its vision of becoming the go-to consultancy for brands looking to break boundaries and drive meaningful impact.

“Mia’s leadership style, strategic rigour and creative firepower align perfectly with the direction we’re headed,” said Ian Drinkwater, Managing Director, Performance Communications Middle East. “We’re not content with the conventional. We’re growing into new sectors, pushing our thinking and creating work that not only performs – but matters.”

Performance Communications is an award-winning marketing and communications agency, delivering integrated support across PR, digital, influencer campaigns, corporate communications and event management. With a 16-year history in the Middle East and offices in both the region and Europe, the agency combines deep local understanding with international reach.

Working with some of the world’s most high-profile brands, including Bentley, Bell Flight, L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France and MG Motor, Performance Communication’s culture is built on collaboration, curiosity and championing individuality - values that continue to underpin its success.

Reflecting on her new role, Mia said: “Performance stood out as an agency that leads with integrity, puts its people first and delivers work that matters. I bring a strategic mindset and a passion for storytelling – and I’m excited to help shape what comes next as we build for the future.”

Mia’s arrival supports the agency’s continued growth into new industries and strengthens its ability to deliver integrated, insight-led communications for ambitious brands.

