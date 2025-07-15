Mott MacDonald, the global engineering, development and management consultancy, has appointed Paul Hilton as managing director for its Middle East, South Asia and international development business. He takes on this role after three years leading operations in Mott MacDonald’s Middle East business.

In his new role Paul will be responsible for a team of almost 3000 people. The focus of their work spans the delivery of world class projects across energy, infrastructure and buildings in the Middle East and South Asia, and donor-funded development projects in low- and middle-income countries across Asia and Africa.

Paul began his career at Mott MacDonald in 2002 and has extensive international experience in engineering, management and development consulting in a variety of markets including rail, aviation, environment, water, power transmission and nuclear research.

Before moving to the Middle East, he was Mott MacDonald’s advisory and international development lead for South East Asia, based in Singapore, and his career also spans major business hubs in Europe and North America.

He is an experienced professional, holding chartership in civil engineering and project management, and is a Fellow of the Association for Project Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Cathy Travers, Mott MacDonald’s group managing director, said: “Paul’s passion for client engagement, technical excellence and business improvement will be vital in driving success across all of our projects and programmes. Paul’s wide ranging international experience will also be invaluable across this diverse part of our business with its range of geographies and project portfolios. I have no doubt that his leadership will have a great and positive impact on our business, our clients and colleagues.”

Paul commented: “Our business across the Middle East and South Asia has made significant progress in recent years to deepen client engagement, strengthen partnerships and foster lasting success. With a strong foundation already established, I look forward to working with our talented teams across the business to drive further innovation and deliver exceptional value.”

