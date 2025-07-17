Beta Real Estate Development announced the appointment of Eng. Mohamed Fekry as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. This appointment is part of its strategy to leverage young talent and develop the company's marketing approach.

Eng. Mohamed Alaa holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Construction and Building, from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AAST) in 2011, and a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA), specializing in International Marketing, from the Arab Academy for Science and Technology in 2017. He began his career early in the sales field, achieving the Top Achiever title during his undergraduate studies. Upon graduation, he was tasked with developing Beta Real Estate Development's marketing strategy and established the company's marketing department. He progressed through the company's ranks, serving as Commercial Director, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Board Member, and then General Consultant for the company and several international companies. Engineer Mohamed Fekry emphasized Beta Developments' commitment to adopting an innovative marketing plan this year, which was demonstrated during the Ramadan 2025 season with the campaign launched under the title "Beta Developments... A History of Trust," starring Laila Elwi, directed by Marwan Hamed, and filmed at the heart of the Beta Greens project in Mostakbal City. He noted that the campaign achieved widespread acclaim and highlighted Beta Developments' 30-year history in the Egyptian market, during which it implemented and operated 10 residential, commercial, and sports projects in East and West Cairo, all of which added value to the real estate sector. All projects were delivered ahead of the agreed delivery dates, strengthening the company's credibility and helping maintain customer confidence. He explained that the company's most important feature is building strong relationships with its clients, resulting from its commitment to delivery dates, agreed-upon specifications, and after-sales service. He noted that attention is paid to the smallest details to maintain project quality for life and achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction. He noted that approximately 30% of buyers in the company's new projects are previous customers of other projects. He added that the company will continue its innovative marketing campaigns in the coming period and will also be keen to participate in numerous international exhibitions outside Egypt, following the remarkable success of its participation in recent months. Regarding Beta Real Estate Development's new offerings, Engineer Mohamed Fekry said, "The company is preparing to launch a new sales phase of its Beta Residence project in 6th of October City within days. The company has successfully achieved the sales target for the units offered in the project in record time." The Beta Residence project boasts a strategic location directly on the Fayoum Tourist Road. It spans 20 acres within an integrated urban environment. The project includes a main walkway named as"Spine", as it runs the full length of the compound starting from the main gate, overlooking the social club and green areas. It also includes 770 residential units and high-end services, including a recreational area featuring the Beta Sports Club, a gym, a swimming pool, waterfalls, places to sit amidst nature, a children's play area, a commercial area, and electric car charging points. Over the course of 32 years, Beta Real Estate Development has implemented a diverse group of distinguished real estate projects in East and West Cairo, ranging from residential, administrative, commercial, and sports projects. These projects represent success stories in providing an integrated product with the highest level of quality and after-sales service. Beta Development's projects and services are available to all. The real estate sector has so far accommodated more than 25,000 residents.



Beta Real Estate Development has delivered and operated 10 residential, commercial, and sports projects in East and West Cairo and is now beginning implementation of its eleventh project, Beta Residence.