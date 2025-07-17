Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education, the world’s largest private K-12 school operator and a leader in providing quality education across the UAE and beyond, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suad Merchant as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Suad joins GEMS at a pivotal time in the dynamically evolving MENA region, where education’s growing importance as a strategic contributor and shaper of tomorrow’s leaders is undeniable.

In her role, Suad will lead the group’s global marketing, brand strategy, and communications efforts, reinforcing GEMS’ reputation as a trusted, family-run institution delivering world-class education with heart and vision. Beyond leading branding and communications, the role is strategically crafted to be a key enabler of business growth and impact and ensure GEMS continues to lead in a sector critical to regional and global development.

With a career spanning over 20 years in leadership roles across industries including financial services, information technology, and transformation consulting, Suad brings a wealth of experience in driving business transformation, building iconic brands, purpose-driven global initiatives, and crafting human-centred storytelling at scale. Her track record includes leading marketing and communications for some of the region’s most respected organisations, delivering measurable impact through innovative campaigns and meaningful engagement across stakeholders and communities.

Her appointment reflects GEMS Education’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with visionary talent, as the organisation continues on its mission to nurture young minds, empower educators, and leverage the latest technologies including AI to deliver transformative learning experiences.

The MENA region is characterised by a confluence of vastly diverse nationalities and cultures, making the role of education, and GEMS as an education sector leader, even more vital. GEMS understands the need to cater to this rich tapestry, offering diverse curricula and approaches to educating young talent. Suad’s leadership will be instrumental in communicating how GEMS addresses this unique requirement, preparing students not just academically, but also as globally aware and culturally intelligent individuals ready to contribute to the region's progress.

Commenting on her appointment, Suad Merchant said: “It’s an honour to join GEMS Education, an organisation I’ve long admired for its scale, values, and deep commitment to shaping a brighter future for children around the world. Its technology, innovation, and purpose-driven strategies are redefining not just how their schools operate, but also how they inspire students to be pioneering, empathetic, and prepared to address global challenges with care and a One Team approach. This purpose-led approach resonates deeply with me.

“I look forward to working with our talented teams to tell our story boldly, drive meaningful innovation, accelerate growth, and continue inspiring a world where every child has the opportunity to dream, learn, and thrive.”

Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO at GEMS Education, added: “We are delighted to welcome Suad to the GEMS family. Her passion for education, coupled with her proven expertise in strategic marketing and transformation, makes her the ideal leader to take our brand and communications efforts to the next level.

“As we accelerate our growth plans globally and align with the region’s increasing focus on education as a driver of progress, Suad’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our brand, scaling our impact, and delivering on our vision. We are confident she will play a key role in driving our ambitions forward.”

Suad holds a master’s degree in marketing management and strategy and has been recognised as a dynamic leader in brand and business transformation in the region.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.