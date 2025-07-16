Cairo, Egypt – Microsoft today announced a new leadership appointment in its Middle East and Africa (MEA) operations, with Mirna Arif, General Manager of Microsoft Egypt since 2020, transitioning to a regional role as General Manager, Middle East and Africa Growth Markets.

In her new capacity, Mirna will oversee Microsoft’s business across a diverse set of markets within the Middle East and Africa region, including Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria among others, leading efforts to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation, and drive inclusive economic opportunity. Her appointment reflects Microsoft’s continued investment in experienced, purpose-driven leadership to support the region’s evolving technological and economic landscape.

Mirna brings over 20 years of cross-sector experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Since taking the helm at Microsoft Egypt, she has led significant progress in advancing the country’s digital ecosystem – accelerating cloud adoption, expanding skilling initiatives, and strengthening collaboration with both public and private sector partners.

“It has been a privilege to witness and contribute to Egypt’s remarkable digital journey,” said Mirna Arif. “I am excited to carry these learnings forward to support governments and organizations across emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa as they harness the power of cloud and AI to drive sustainable economic and societal progress.”

Egypt remains a strategic market for Microsoft, with immense potential for continued growth as government entities and organizations across key sectors increasingly adopt cloud, AI, and digital technologies to accelerate innovation and economic progress. Microsoft is proud to be a trusted partner in this transformation journey – supporting efforts to enhance productivity, improve citizen and customer experiences, and create new opportunities across industries. The company remains deeply committed to Egypt’s digital future and to empowering individuals and organizations to realize the full benefits of the latest technologies.

Microsoft is in the process of appointing a new General Manager for Egypt and will continue to work closely with stakeholders to sustain the momentum of its digital transformation agenda and empower individuals and organizations to achieve more.

