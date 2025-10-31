Egypt’s real estate sector continues to serve as a key driver of the country’s economic performance, stimulating growth and sustaining investor momentum through the first quarter of FY 2024/2025 despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges. The sector contributes nearly 32% of GDP and, when accounting for related industries. This expansion was supported by different ongoing government-led housing programs, as well as an ongoing urban expansion through new cities such as the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and New Alamein.

Demand continues to rise due to various factors, including strong demographic growth, accelerated urban migration, and the government’s smart-city strategy.

Transparency has been improved by recent policy reforms, which increased investor’s confidence. These reforms include the introduction of a unified property ID system and digital registry.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) surged to $35.8 billion in 2024, led by Gulf investors targeting premium developments, while domestic developer participation expanded sharply.

Legal reforms have eased foreign ownership restrictions, enhancing Egypt’s appeal as a regional investment hub. Despite short-term key risks including currency volatility and construction cost inflation persist in the market, the outlook for the full year of 2025 remains positive.

