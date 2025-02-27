Arab Finance: Emaar Misr for Development’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company hiked by 126.14% to EGP 15.404 billion in 2024 from EGP 6.811 billion in 2023, as per the financial results.

Revenues amounted to EGP 19 billion last year, higher than EGP 15.095 billion in 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 3.31 in 2024 from EGP 1.44 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax climbed to EGP 12.374 billion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 6.781 in 2023. Non-consolidated EPS jumped to EGP 2.64 from EGP 1.43.

In the first nine months of 2024, the group’s consolidated net profits after tax increased by 107.39% to EGP 10.344 billion from EGP 4.988 billion in the year-ago period

