Cairo, Egypt; Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) board of directors announces that Dr. Eskandar Tooma has been appointed as the company's new Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Eskandar succeeds Dr. Samy Saad Zaghloul, who is leaving after ending his six-year term at ODE. This leadership change underscores ODE's dedication to maintaining strong governance and strategic oversight through experienced leadership.

The board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Dr. Samy for his invaluable contributions throughout a pivotal period. Dr. Samy will transition into a new role with ODE as the Chairman of ODE’s non-profit foundation.

Dr. Eskandar Tooma is a distinguished executive leader, academic, and expert in governance and financial management.

He rejoins Orascom Development after previously serving as an executive director of the Group from 2013 to 2016.

With a career in academia spanning more than two decades, Dr. Tooma was a tenured Professor of Finance and the founding head of the Finance Unit at the American University in Cairo. In addition to his executive and academic roles, Dr. Tooma has held several high-profile non-executive board positions in many companies, including Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, Egypt Post, Madinat Masr, Taaleem, Egyptian Resorts Company, B Investments, and the oversight board of the HSBC Egypt Money Market Fund, among others.

About Orascom Development Egypt (ODE):

Orascom Development Egypt is the largest subsidiary under Orascom Development Holding (ODH), a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development Holding has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to O West’s modern and integrated town living in the heart of West Cairo’s Sixth of October, each master-planned community is a testament to ODE’s commitment to placemaking at its finest. Other integrated towns in Egypt include Makadi Heights near the Red Sea, Taba Heights on the Sinai Peninsula, and Byoum in Fayoum. ODE owns a land bank of over 50 million square meters, with nearly 28% of the land developed or under development. ODE’s hospitality portfolio comprises 24 premium and luxury hotels, featuring over 4,900 rooms in Egypt. ODE shares are listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX).

