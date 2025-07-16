DUBAI, UAE – The world’s most impactful, architecture, design, and planning firm, Gensler, is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition in the Middle East.

Effective July 16, 2025, Todd Pilgreen has been appointed Co-Managing Director for Gensler’s Middle East offices, replacing Tim Martin and joining current Co-Managing Director Tariq Shaikh in leading the firm’s Middle East practice.

This announcement marks the beginning of a dynamic new chapter for Gensler in the region. With deep roots in global design leadership and a profound understanding of regional context, the new leadership duo will guide the firm into its next phase of growth, innovation, and impact.

Pilgreen brings more than 30 years of international design and leadership experience to the role. Since relocating to Dubai last year, he has led the Asia Pacific Middle East (APME) region’s Mixed Use & Retail Centers and Retail & Consumer Experience Practice Areas. Prior to his Middle East tenure, he served as Co-Managing Director of Gensler’s Shanghai office for six years, building a legacy of collaboration, strategic client engagement, and transformative built environments across Asia.

He will co-lead with Tariq Shaikh, who has led the Middle East operations as Co-Managing Director since transitioning from Gensler’s Birmingham office to Riyadh. Known for his client-focused approach and leadership on complex, large-scale projects, Shaikh has played a key role in expanding the firm’s impact across Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC. Together, the complementary experience and vision of the new leadership team are set to elevate Gensler’s presence in the region’s evolving architectural and urban landscapes.

As Gensler looks ahead, the new leadership will focus on fostering regional talent, deepening client partnerships, and driving design excellence with purpose and impact, particularly in support of fast-transforming economies like the GCC.

This transition also marks the departure of Tim Martin, who has led Gensler’s Middle East operations for the past six years. Under Tim’s leadership, the firm solidified its regional reputation for quality, innovation, and client-centric design.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Tim Martin for his leadership and commitment over the past six years. His legacy of excellence and collaboration has left a strong foundation for our Middle East practice. We are thrilled to see Todd step into this new role, and we are confident that, with Tariq, he will continue to drive innovation and strengthen our regional impact,” said Theresa Sheils and David Calkins, Co-Regional Managing Principals, Asia Pacific Middle East.

The announcement underscores Gensler’s ongoing investment in the Middle East and its commitment to shaping cities, communities, and experiences that respond to the region’s bold visions for the future.

