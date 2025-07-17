DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NEP Group, the world’s most trusted media services partner for producers of live sport and entertainment, announced today that Waleed Isaac will join the company on 1 August as President for NEP’s expanding Middle East and Asia region.

An accomplished, results-oriented leader, Mr. Isaac brings a wealth of expertise to the company as it continues to grow and invest in the region to support broadcasters, sports leagues, rightsholders and content producers of local and global major broadcast productions and live events. Based in Dubai, he brings deep experience with both market and cultural insights from his work across the Middle East, India and Singapore, as well as internationally in cities ranging from Atlanta to London to Paris, along with many others. Mr. Isaac is fluent in three languages: English, Arabic and French.

Prior to joining NEP, Waleed Isaac has spent his 30+-year career working in complex industries like large-scale events, energy, infrastructure and oil & gas with global corporations including GE, BrandSafway, and, most recently, Loxam Group, where he has served as Regional COO for the Middle East since 2022. He has worked with several businesses that support the media industry. An electrical engineer by training and an MBA, Mr. Isaac’s experience encompasses an understanding of both the operational and commercial sides of business.

Martin Stewart, CEO of NEP, said: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Waleed has accepted the role of President for our growing Middle East and Asia region, and that he will oversee our teams based in the UAE, KSA, India and Singapore. He brings a tremendous level of executive leadership experience and understanding of the region, which will be instrumental as we seek to drive sustainable, profitable growth through technological innovation, operational excellence, and strong relationships.”

Waleed Isaac said: “I am thrilled to join NEP as we continue to build upon the momentum and investment we have made across the region. I’ve been listening to the market and am very much looking forward to bringing NEP’s tailored, cutting-edge solutions and expertise to our customers to meet their unique needs. I will also be focused on empowering and resourcing our teams as I begin my new role, so our people continue to deliver at the highest level for our customers.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of this growth journey and to join the best team in the business.”

Upon his official start, Mr. Isaac will join the NEP Media Services Executive Team, and he will spend his first months getting to know NEP’s teams as well as meeting with key customers. In September, he will join the NEP global team at the IBC Show in Amsterdam.

