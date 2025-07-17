Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Unique Properties, one of Dubai’s leading award-winning real estate agencies, is proud to announce the appointment of Armin Jalili as its new Chief Executive Officer. With nearly two decades of proven leadership and hands-on experience in the industry, Armin steps into the role at a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, as it charts a course toward strategic growth and global expansion.

Armin began his journey with Unique Properties in 2008 as a Senior Property Consultant. His sharp business acumen, forward-thinking approach, and consistent drive for excellence have propelled him through the organisation, culminating in his most recent role as partner. He now takes over from Arash Jalili, who spent the last 17 years building and shaping Unique Properties into a market leader. As CEO, Armin is poised to honour this legacy while steering the company into an ambitious new chapter.

“It’s an incredible honour to lead a company I’ve been part of since the very beginning,” said Armin Jalili, CEO of Unique Properties. “We’ve built something truly special at Unique Properties, grounded in trust, performance, and people. As we expand further, my goal is to stay true to our values while driving innovation, nurturing talent, and ensuring our clients continue to receive world-class service.”

Under Armin’s leadership, Unique Properties will continue to reinforce its role as a market leader in Dubai’s fast-moving real estate sector. Armin brings with him a profound understanding of both regional dynamics and international investment strategy, along with an impressive track record of advising high-net-worth individuals and foreign investors. He has been instrumental in creating high-achieving sales teams across international markets, driving digital transformation, and forming the company's culture.

Additionally, he has played a key role in leading the agency through some of its most prosperous years, establishing its position as one of the top-performing agencies among major developers in Dubai.

Beyond business, Armin is also known for his philanthropic contributions across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, including support for underprivileged children and ongoing projects such as the construction of an orphanage and school. He prioritises people in his leadership style, and part of his vision is to create an environment where each agent and team member feels inspired, empowered, and supported.

Armin's appointment demonstrates Unique Properties' dedication to both tradition and progressive change as it grows its presence.

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 17 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Omniyat, H&H Development, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency specialises in primary and secondary market transactions, with a dominant presence in the ultra-luxury segment. Having set multiple records, including the highest price per square foot for a Jumeirah Bay Island plot, it is now finalizing another landmark deal, further cementing its dominance in Dubai’s ultra-luxury market.



Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and investment advisory, Unique Properties is committed to excellence, providing clients with tailored real estate solutions and exclusive access to high-value opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic property market.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net