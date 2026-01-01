Riyadh: The Board of Directors of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) announced the appointment of Hammam bin Nasser bin Juraied as Executive Director of the Programme during the 32nd meeting of the Board of Directors, held at the Programme’s headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Board members and representatives of the Gulf states, and chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of the Board.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz, along with Their Excellencies and Board members, welcomed the newly appointed Executive Director, Hammam bin Nasser bin Juraied, wishing him success in his new role, and underscoring the importance of continuing the Programme’s development-oriented approach and strengthening its impact on humanitarian action and sustainable development at the regional and international levels. They also noted that this appointment is part of AGFUND’s broader direction to advance its institutional framework, enhance operational efficiency, and expand its developmental impact.

Mr. Hammam bin Juraied joined the Arab Gulf Programme for Development in the third quarter of 2025 as an adviser to His Royal Highness, the Chairman of the Board. Before that, he held several leadership positions across the public, private, and non-profit sectors, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Ekhaa Foundation for Orphans, working as General Supervisor of the Developmental Housing Program at the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and most recently as Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Communications at the Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP), one of the executive programs of Saudi Vision 2030. He also serves on the boards of several charitable and non-profit organizations, both locally and internationally.

Mr. Hammam brings more than two decades of professional experience in leading strategic transformations, building multi-sector partnerships, and developing institutional systems across government, development, and non-profit sectors. He is a graduate of the Program for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School. He has participated in several specialized executive programs in leadership, communications, and development work offered by leading academic institutions. He holds a master’s degree in Communication and Development from King Saud University, and he is regarded as a national expert in developing and leading transformational strategies and translating strategic visions into plans and initiatives with sustainable impact.

This appointment enhances AGFUND’s readiness for the requirements of the next phase. It supports the continuity of its pioneering role in development work, aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, and reinforces its standing as a leading development institution at the regional and international levels.

The Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) is an international humanitarian development organization established in 1980 at the initiative of His Royal Highness Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may he rest in peace - with the support and patronage of Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies, the leaders of the Gulf states. The Programme aims to support human development and combat poverty by financing development projects across multiple fields, including childhood, women’s empowerment, education, and support for civil society, as well as awarding the Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development to encourage innovation in development work.