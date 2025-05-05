Newton is committed to aligning BISR’s goals with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Parental inclusion and technological innovation will play key roles in his strategy for BISR.

BISR will continue to provide the best of British education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – British International School Riyadh (BISR) today announces the appointment of its new Director of Schools, Jeremy Newton. His 20-year teaching career has taken him across the globe, leading and serving prestigious educational institutions including the British Council, Inspired Education, and most recently in his role as the Senior Principal at Misk Schools in Riyadh.

Jeremy has not only a wealth of experience but also a deep passion for education. With a strong background in both local and international education, Newton is committed to fostering academic excellence, student well-being, and community engagement in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. His goal is to ensure students are prepared for the evolving demands of the global workforce.

In his Vision 2030, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud states “Our goal is to attract and retain the finest minds, and provide them with all they Need.” BISR is dedicated to nurturing these fine minds, giving them all the skills they need for a happy and successful future, through its best of British education system in Saudi Arabia.

Growing up in a single-parent household in East London, Newton witnessed firsthand the transformative power of education. Now, as the Director of BISR, he aims to strengthen the school’s role as a leader in British-international education in the Kingdom. Engaging with parents and the broader school community is a top priority for Newton. In his first month, he plans to visit each campus and hold open discussions with parents about the school's long-term direction.

Technology and innovation will also play a crucial role in BISR’s future under Newton’s leadership. Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in education, particularly in AI, VR, AR, and gamification. BISR, positions itself at the forefront of this shift, ensuring students develop the skills necessary for success in a rapidly changing world.

Beyond academics, Newton remains deeply passionate about mentorship. Having played an active role in programs such as the COBIS Programme for Aspiring Head Teachers and Middle Leaders, he is committed to nurturing the next generation of educational leaders.

Jeremy Newton’s values align closely with BISR and its 45+ years of history. His dedication to continuing to build a reputation for academic excellence and comprehensive student development, mirrors the school’s recent achievements, such as securing a position on the Spears 100 Index 2025 for the most prestigious schools globally.

Jeremy Newton, new Director of Schools at BISR, stated: “School gave me stability, opportunity, and a sense of direction. That experience fueled my commitment to social justice and led me to a career in education, first in East London’s comprehensive schools and later in international education. This opportunity to direct British International School Riyadh is a huge honour. If, years from now, students look back and say their time at BISR shaped them into confident, capable, and compassionate individuals, then I will know my time as Director has been truly meaningful.”