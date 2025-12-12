PwC Middle East has relocated its Riyadh office to Laysen Valley, providing an expanded space to support its people, clients and growing operations in the kingdom.

The new facility brings together PwC’s teams and capabilities in a purpose-built environment designed for collaboration, delivery and skills development; making it one of the flagship premises of PwC’s global network of firms.

The 22,400 sqm office, standing eleven storeys tall, features the largest Experience Centre in the region which provides a dedicated space for co-creation, digital and innovative work.

The space provides hands on experimentation with leading-edge technologies, including emerging AI solutions to prototype, test, and scale new ideas.

It also includes a Forensics Lab, an expanded PwC Academy to meet the Kingdom’s growing demand for professional development, a wellness-focused working environment, and a range of areas to support client workshops and team collaboration.

In 2023, PwC Middle East was among the first to formalise its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) license, reflecting the firm’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom and alignment with national priorities. The RHQ is now based inside the new Laysen Valley Building and supporting its continued growth in Saudi Arabia.

Hani Ashkar, Middle East Senior Partner, said: "Our new office in Laysen Valley enables us to continue expanding our work in Saudi Arabia and to support clients as they advance their ambitions for Vision 2030 and beyond."

"The space brings our people and capabilities together in a way that strengthens collaboration and delivery and reflects the scale of our commitment to the Kingdom," he stated.

As PwC continues to grow, the new premises provide enhanced capacity for national talent initiatives and ongoing investment in skills and development. To date, more than 2,400 Saudi nationals have participated in PwC training programmes to date, contributing to a strong and expanding local talent pipeline.

The new office will serve as a platform for the next phase of capability building, enabling Saudi talent to access hands-on learning, collaborate in technology-led environments and participate in regional and global projects.

Riyadh AlNajjar, the PwC Middle East Chairman of the Board & KSA Country Senior Partner, said: "We are marking a significant step in our long-standing efforts to support the Kingdom and its journey to achieve Vision 2030. Our new office is a symbol of pride and commitment to the Kingdom’s talent and of the trust placed in us, which continues to guide how we contribute to the country’s future."

"The Riyadh office will serve as a key location for PwC’s work in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, supporting the firm’s continued focus on technology, skills and national development priorities," he added.

