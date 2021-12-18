RIYADH - The Real Estate General Authority announced on Saturday that it had seized about 3,318 violating real estate advertisements during the period from Nov. 20, to Dec. 17. And 2,133 of them have been processed.



The authority confirmed that it has licensed five electronic real estate platforms, while 99 of real estate establishments were classified by the authority, as well as 278 of real estate reports were received by the partners service center.



The Real Estate General Authority have received at the same period, 2,695 requests of the real estate advertiser service, 320 for establishments and 2,375 were for the individuals.



Meanwhile, about 1,697 of the e-authorization has been registered with the authority's authorization service.



The Saudi Center for Real Estate Arbitration has recorded a total of 19 real estate disputes.



These efforts comes within the authority's attempts to follow up on the implementation of the real estate advertisement protocols, and the e-platforms licensing standards, and to develop and enhance the non-governmental real estate sector in the Kingdom, and to raise its performance efficiency.



The authority called on the real estate dealers to quickly submit their reports if any violation were detected, through their website:



https://eservices.rega.gov.sa



Or through the toll-free number (8003030099).