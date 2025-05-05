Dubai / UAE - Kuehne+Nagel, a leading global logistics company, has appointed Leon Diradourian as Managing Director for its GCC+ Cluster, comprising Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, effective June 1st, 2025.

With nearly two decades of experience in the logistics industry Leon Diradourian is well positioned to drive growth and development across the region. He will be based at Kuehne+Nagel’s cluster headquarters in Dubai.

Since joining Kuehne+Nagel Canada as a Sales Executive in 2010, Leon has held a number of senior leadership roles, including Regional Sales Director, Eastern Canada; Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada; and Vice President, Sea Logistics, Canada.

Most recently, he served as Vice President, Strategic Customs Development, where he was instrumental in leading the integration of Farrow, a Canada-based customs brokerage recently acquired by Kuehne+Nagel.

Upon his new appointment, Leon Diradourian comments: “Situated at the crossroads of global trade, the Middle East offers exceptional opportunities for the logistics sector. As many countries diversify their economies and explore new avenues for growth, I am honoured to lead the organisation in the region. Together with our team, I am committed to enhancing our service offerings, supporting our customers’ success, and advancing towards our Vision 2030: to become the most trusted supply chain partner supporting a sustainable future.”

About Kuehne+Nagel

With more than 82,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries.