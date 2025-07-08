Manama: American University of Bahrain (AUBH)’s Board of Trustees has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Wafa Almansoori as Interim President, effective mid-July 2025, until a new president is formally appointed.

The University has also announced the appointment of Dr. Almansoori as Provost, effective July 16, 2025. This appointment recognizes her extensive academic expertise and her longstanding contributions to the University's development and to the broader higher education sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dr. Almansoori has been an integral part of AUBH’s leadership since its inception and is widely recognized as a key figure in Bahrain’s academic landscape. With decades of experience in quality assurance and institutional development, she has played a vital role in shaping the university’s academic programs, overseeing preparations for international accreditation, and strengthening AUBH’s collaboration with the Higher Education Council and the Education & Training Quality Authority.

“It is with great pride that the Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Dr. Almansoori as Interim President of the University, in addition to her new role as Provost. This decision reflects our deep appreciation for Dr. Almansoori’s exceptional academic and administrative track record, and her impactful contributions to the University’s growth. We are confident that her strategic vision and outstanding leadership will guide AUBH smoothly through this transitional period, while upholding its continued excellence and distinguished standing. Her appointment reaffirms our trust in her capabilities and extensive experience.” said Mr. Hisham Al-Saie, Chairman of the AUBH's Board of Trustees.

Dr. Almansoori’s national contributions began in 2007 with her participation in the initiative to establish Bahrain’s national quality assurance authority, launched as part of the Education Reform Project led by the Economic Development Board (EDB). The role included leading contributions to the development of the Kingdom’s higher education review system and active involvement in several foundational pilot projects. Prior to that, she was a faculty member at the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department at the University of Bahrain.

Dr. Almansoori holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Bahrain, a master's degree in Microelectronics and Communication Systems from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University in the United States.

Commenting on her dual appointment, Dr. Almansoori expressed her appreciation, stating: “I am honored to assume the responsibilities of Interim President and Provost at American University of Bahrain, and I sincerely thank the Board of Trustees for their trust in granting me this important role. AUBH has become a model for academic excellence in Bahrain and the wider region. I am committed to continuing the progress we have achieved—particularly in enhancing the quality of academic programs and aligning them with the highest international standards.”

“We will move forward with determination to fulfil the university’s strategic vision, under the oversight of the AUBH’s Board of Governors. Our focus will be on fostering excellence, building strategic partnerships, and ensuring sustainable institutional development. In collaboration with the university’s dedicated faculty, staff, and student body, every effort will be directed toward advancing AUBH’s mission and realizing its long-term strategic objectives”, added Dr. Almansoori.